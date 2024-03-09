Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.15.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PINC shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Premier from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Premier by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,213,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,805,000 after purchasing an additional 199,702 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Premier by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,117,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,009,000 after acquiring an additional 133,598 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Premier by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,609,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,828 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Premier by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,539,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,787,000 after acquiring an additional 130,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Premier by 11.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,099,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,380,000 after acquiring an additional 409,032 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $21.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.34. Premier has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $33.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.37.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Premier had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $334.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that Premier will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 60.43%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

