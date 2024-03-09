Providence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 74 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.5% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP now owns 32,158 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 705,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,628,000 after purchasing an additional 26,465 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 5,754,519 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $731,514,000 after buying an additional 383,414 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 33,031 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,199,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $175.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.44. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $88.12 and a one year high of $180.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,994,182 shares in the company, valued at $358,952,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,265,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,994,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,952,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,210,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,209,706 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

