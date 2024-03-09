Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Issued By Barrington Research

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of iHeartMedia in a report issued on Wednesday, March 6th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.53) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.55). The consensus estimate for iHeartMedia’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. iHeartMedia had a negative net margin of 29.40% and a negative return on equity of 1,197.12%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IHRT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IHRT

iHeartMedia Stock Up 6.5 %

IHRT opened at $2.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.69. iHeartMedia has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $332.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iHeartMedia

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 10.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,565,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,267,000 after acquiring an additional 322,803 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iHeartMedia by 45.5% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,273,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,143,000 after buying an additional 2,586,256 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in iHeartMedia during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iHeartMedia during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in iHeartMedia during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iHeartMedia

(Get Free Report)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.