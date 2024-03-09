Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Get AC Immune alerts:

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for AC Immune in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AC Immune’s current full-year earnings is ($0.75) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for AC Immune’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIU opened at $3.78 on Friday. AC Immune has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.38. The stock has a market cap of $319.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of AC Immune by 22.6% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 80,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 14,898 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its position in AC Immune by 2.3% in the third quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,969,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,464,000 after acquiring an additional 66,522 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in AC Immune by 22.2% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,322,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in AC Immune in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AC Immune in the third quarter worth about $82,000. 19.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

