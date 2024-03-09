Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Ag Growth International Inc. Boosted by National Bank Financial (TSE:AFN)

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $5.63 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.38 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$83.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$81.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$78.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ag Growth International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$81.44.

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

TSE AFN opened at C$62.09 on Friday. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of C$47.07 and a 52-week high of C$64.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$56.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$53.91.

Ag Growth International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is -83.33%.

About Ag Growth International

(Get Free Report)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.