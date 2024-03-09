Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Lowered by Zacks Research

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Antero Midstream in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Antero Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Antero Midstream’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of AM stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 2.26. Antero Midstream has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $13.72.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $260.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.04 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Midstream

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AM. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 248.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 157.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.