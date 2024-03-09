Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Cadre Holdings, Inc. Raised by Roth Capital (NYSE:CDRE)

Get Cadre alerts:

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cadre in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Cadre’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Cadre’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CDRE. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Cadre from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Cadre in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cadre from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Cadre in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Cadre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of CDRE stock opened at $38.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 1.34. Cadre has a 52 week low of $16.58 and a 52 week high of $39.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Cadre by 89.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Cadre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Cadre by 49,625.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in Cadre by 635.3% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Cadre by 75.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cadre news, President Blaine Browers sold 7,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $242,190.52. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 77,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,506.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Cadre’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

