Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Boosted by HC Wainwright

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cardiff Oncology in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.25). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cardiff Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.99) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cardiff Oncology from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

CRDF opened at $4.14 on Friday. Cardiff Oncology has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $4.18. The stock has a market cap of $184.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,005 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary W. Pace bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $41,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 697,761 shares in the company, valued at $955,932.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and hematologic malignancies, such as KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

