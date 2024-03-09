Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Reduced by Analyst

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CNH Industrial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for CNH Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CNHI. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CNH Industrial from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.70 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.99.

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $11.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 7.86. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $16.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.64.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harris Associates L P increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 160,517,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,085,000 after acquiring an additional 37,438,564 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,276,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,450,000 after acquiring an additional 14,348,475 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $384,313,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 410.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,936,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,492,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835,827 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,128,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023,900 shares during the period. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

