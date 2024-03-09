Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for United States Steel Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:X)

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of United States Steel in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for United States Steel’s current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United States Steel’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.78.

Shares of X opened at $47.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 2.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,328,397.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,328,397.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $12,625,424.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of X. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 181.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

