Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for United States Steel Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of United States Steel in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for United States Steel’s current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United States Steel’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS.
United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.
United States Steel Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of X opened at $47.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 2.02.
United States Steel Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 5.70%.
Insider Transactions at United States Steel
In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,328,397.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,328,397.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $12,625,424.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of X. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 181.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About United States Steel
United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.
