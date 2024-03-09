Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Waste Connections, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCNFree Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Waste Connections in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Waste Connections’ current full-year earnings is $4.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCNGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WCN. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $169.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $166.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.35, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.66. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $126.12 and a 52 week high of $171.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 2,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In other news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $152,591.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 38.51%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

