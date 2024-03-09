Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 5,037 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kennametal during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000.

Kennametal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $25.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.62. Kennametal Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $30.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $495.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Kennametal declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Insider Activity at Kennametal

In related news, VP John Wayne Witt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $25,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,313.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

