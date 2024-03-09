Quadrature Capital Ltd Boosts Stake in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Free Report) by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,075 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Universal Electronics were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 30,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 117.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 7.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $8.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.55. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $11.84.
Several analysts recently commented on UEIC shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Universal Electronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.
Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.
