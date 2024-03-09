Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 10,179 Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Scholastic by 43.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Scholastic by 21.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scholastic by 383.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 33,119 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scholastic by 5.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Scholastic by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Scholastic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Scholastic Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ SCHL opened at $38.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.86. Scholastic Co. has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $45.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.20). Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $562.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Scholastic Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Scholastic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.69%.

Scholastic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.