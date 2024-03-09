Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 12,677 Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regional Management by 43.0% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Regional Management during the third quarter valued at about $2,170,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Regional Management by 15.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Regional Management during the third quarter valued at about $599,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Regional Management by 1,549.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 42,614 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regional Management Trading Up 2.9 %

Regional Management stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 41.16 and a current ratio of 41.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.51 million, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.47. Regional Management Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $34.60.

Regional Management Dividend Announcement

Regional Management ( NYSE:RM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. Regional Management had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $141.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.68 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on RM. StockNews.com upgraded Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Regional Management in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 4,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.99 per share, with a total value of $98,558.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 470,895 shares in the company, valued at $10,825,876.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regional Management Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

