Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $359,000 Stake in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its position in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,781 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in United States Lime & Minerals were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 28,950.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in United States Lime & Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in United States Lime & Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Performance

United States Lime & Minerals stock opened at $287.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.79. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.59 and a 52 week high of $289.34.

United States Lime & Minerals Increases Dividend

United States Lime & Minerals ( NASDAQ:USLM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $65.69 million during the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 20.34%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a positive change from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United States Lime & Minerals

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 5,979 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.27, for a total transaction of $1,550,175.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,202,784.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

