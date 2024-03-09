Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $383,000 in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RAMP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 348.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 22,726 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the 1st quarter valued at $838,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RAMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on LiveRamp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LiveRamp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

Insider Transactions at LiveRamp

In other news, Director Timothy R. Cadogan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LiveRamp Stock Performance

Shares of RAMP opened at $34.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.76. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $42.66. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.59 and a beta of 1.00.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. LiveRamp had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $173.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Profile

(Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.