Quadrature Capital Ltd Lowers Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,147 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the second quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 208.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 68.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 480.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 162.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Trading Down 0.6 %

VSTO stock opened at $31.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $33.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 12.17% and a positive return on equity of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $682.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.85 million. Analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VSTO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

Vista Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

See Also

