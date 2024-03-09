Quadrature Capital Ltd Lowers Stake in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its stake in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,836 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in WhiteHorse Finance were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WHF. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the third quarter worth $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 342.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the third quarter worth $145,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

WHF has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.

WHF stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $13.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.54.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The investment management company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $25.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 13.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

