Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AX. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 102.5% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Axos Financial by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Axos Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $269,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 508,083 shares in the company, valued at $27,416,158.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $269,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 508,083 shares in the company, valued at $27,416,158.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $146,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,048 shares of company stock worth $628,435. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of AX opened at $51.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.00 and its 200 day moving average is $45.56. Axos Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $352.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Axos Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

