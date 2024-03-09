Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 3,303 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 30.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 730,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,914,000 after purchasing an additional 16,125 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 167.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 20,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,055,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,086,000 after acquiring an additional 111,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDP opened at $24.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.12 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Increases Dividend

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -400.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDP

Insider Activity at Fresh Del Monte Produce

In related news, COO Mohammed Abbas sold 3,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $78,455.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,160.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ghazaleh Amir Abu bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.62 per share, for a total transaction of $236,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,264,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,102,954.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mohammed Abbas sold 3,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $78,455.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,160.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,842 shares of company stock worth $166,603. Insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

(Free Report)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.