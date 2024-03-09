Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 7,714 DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 400.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,785,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,679 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 681.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,157,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,786 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $54,899,000. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,539,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,313,000 after purchasing an additional 851,101 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 1,176.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 867,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,889,000 after acquiring an additional 799,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other DT Midstream news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.87 per share, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,625.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

DT Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $58.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.10 and a 1-year high of $58.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.43.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.19 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 41.65% and a return on equity of 9.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. This is a boost from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.87%.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

