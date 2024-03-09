Quadrature Capital Ltd Raises Holdings in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) by 101.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 137,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,389 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENIC. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 429.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th.

Enel Chile Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of ENIC stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. Enel Chile S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $3.89. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.06.

Enel Chile Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0276 per share. This represents a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Enel Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.72%.

Enel Chile Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.