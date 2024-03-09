Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 6,371 Shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,371 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 116,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 51,670 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 124,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 21,870 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 1st quarter worth $389,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. 10.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRESY opened at $8.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $10.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.31 million, a PE ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.24.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria ( NASDAQ:CRESY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $246.62 million during the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 24.32%.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

