Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $393,000 Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RYN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at $376,137,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,914,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,606,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,642,000 after acquiring an additional 701,226 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,390,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,752,000 after acquiring an additional 522,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rayonier by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,486,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,938,000 after purchasing an additional 418,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RYN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Rayonier from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Rayonier Price Performance

NYSE RYN opened at $35.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.08. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $35.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.67.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $467.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.94 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 2.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

About Rayonier

(Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.