Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Shares Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 111.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 10,567 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,111,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quaker Chemical news, EVP Jeewat Bijlani sold 6,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,394,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quaker Chemical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KWR opened at $199.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.35. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $138.67 and a 12 month high of $221.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.49.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $467.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Quaker Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Chemical announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation, doing business as Quaker Houghton, develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

