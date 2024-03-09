Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 110,561 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 452.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,561 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in JFrog were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get JFrog alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in JFrog by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,056,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,801,000 after purchasing an additional 184,093 shares in the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 5,022,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,937,000 after acquiring an additional 168,242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in JFrog by 48.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,971,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,699 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in JFrog by 10.2% in the second quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,067,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,279,000 after acquiring an additional 192,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in JFrog by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,735,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,015,000 after purchasing an additional 167,136 shares during the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 150,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $7,090,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,978,350.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 150,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $7,090,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,759,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,978,350.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $188,040.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 545,755 shares in the company, valued at $17,103,961.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 700,688 shares of company stock worth $28,669,034. Corporate insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FROG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded JFrog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on JFrog from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

Get Our Latest Report on JFrog

JFrog Price Performance

NASDAQ FROG opened at $42.38 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $48.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -70.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average of $30.69.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $97.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.07 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 17.51%. Research analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About JFrog

(Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.