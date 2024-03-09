Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 14,855 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,855 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 436.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 19,182 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,704,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $92,496,000 after buying an additional 97,293 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 36,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus cut Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Gentherm from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Gentherm from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Shares of Gentherm stock opened at $55.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.08 and its 200-day moving average is $51.36. Gentherm Incorporated has a one year low of $38.21 and a one year high of $66.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.36. Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $366.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

