Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires New Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 50,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 59.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $86.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.66. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.00 and a fifty-two week high of $94.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $361.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.35 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.52%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 16,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $1,360,270.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,038.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 16,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $1,360,270.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,038.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total transaction of $1,266,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,113,545.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,510 shares of company stock valued at $9,792,322 over the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.25.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

