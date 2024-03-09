Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 13,429 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,429 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the third quarter valued at about $3,026,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 3.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 38.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 931,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,089,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 4.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 734,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,560,000 after purchasing an additional 31,159 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $65,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,751.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $110,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,084 shares in the company, valued at $577,238.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $65,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,751.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on NTCT shares. StockNews.com raised NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. TheStreet cut NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

NetScout Systems Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ NTCT opened at $21.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $31.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day moving average is $23.26.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.33. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 14.21% and a positive return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $218.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

