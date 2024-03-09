Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $3.36 Million Position in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) by 114.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,686 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,097 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Teekay Tankers were worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 10,816.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 655 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 48.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on TNK shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Teekay Tankers from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Teekay Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Teekay Tankers Stock Performance

TNK opened at $53.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of -0.28. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $64.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.56 and its 200-day moving average is $49.53.

Teekay Tankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.73%.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

