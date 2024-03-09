Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Increases Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 472.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,015 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 76.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 20,800.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 165.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on HIW. Bank of America downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Highwoods Properties Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE HIW opened at $24.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.23. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $26.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.89%.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

