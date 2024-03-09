Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $3.48 Million in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 57,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,481,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWX. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 256.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWX opened at $74.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.50 and a 200-day moving average of $61.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.79 and a 12 month high of $74.27.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.16. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Gas

In related news, CEO Paul M. Daily sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $63,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,452.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

