Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $3.29 Million Investment in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,292,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Dollar Tree by 2.1% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 144,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,335,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth $362,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 28.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 30.1% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle bought 738,862 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

DLTR stock opened at $147.91 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.77 and a fifty-two week high of $161.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

