Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 243,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,376,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $842,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.86. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Topgolf Callaway Brands ( NYSE:MODG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $897.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.25 million. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MODG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $12.50 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 777,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,319,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 777,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,319,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 2,028 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $29,994.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,159.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Further Reading

