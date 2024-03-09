Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 17,006 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,174 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,006 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 4.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 411,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,428,000 after buying an additional 16,069 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 18,448 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

EFSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

EFSC opened at $40.09 on Friday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $32.97 and a fifty-two week high of $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.61 and a 200-day moving average of $39.86.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $166.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.53 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 23.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.69%.

In related news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 232,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,472,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

