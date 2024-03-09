Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 75,636 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 206,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,636 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 390,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 125,893 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,942,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 326.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 154,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 118,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

SNDX stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $25.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNDX shares. Scotiabank lowered Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

