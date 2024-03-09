Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 11,515 Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,515 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,460 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,724 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.29, for a total value of $36,029.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,193.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 100 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.29, for a total transaction of $36,029.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,193.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 7,611 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,930,235.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 698,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,855,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,169 shares of company stock valued at $43,791,063. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMR stock opened at $376.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.59. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.72 and a 52 week high of $452.00. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.37.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The energy company reported $12.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $4.10. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The business had revenue of $959.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $13.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 43.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

