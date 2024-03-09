Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 10,403 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,403 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,147,000 after buying an additional 12,981 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $838,000. RK Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 55,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,911,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp Price Performance

NASDAQ MGRC opened at $122.11 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $85.63 and a 1 year high of $130.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.16.

McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.07). McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $221.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.43 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments.

