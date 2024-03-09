Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 49,389 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 52.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,389 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBRE. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 7,628.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CBRE Group news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $1,121,307.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

Shares of CBRE opened at $94.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.18. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.63 and a 52-week high of $96.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.42.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

