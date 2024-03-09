Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Get Rave Restaurant Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Rave Restaurant Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Rave Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group Trading Down 1.6 %

RAVE opened at $1.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.32. Rave Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $2.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.11.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Value Llp Ima acquired 46,241 shares of Rave Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $91,557.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 969,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,649.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Rave Restaurant Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 172,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Rave Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rave Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Rave Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Rave Restaurant Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 21,064 shares during the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rave Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rave Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.