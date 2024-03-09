Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Regional Management in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Regional Management Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE:RM opened at $23.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 41.16, a current ratio of 41.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.88. Regional Management has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $34.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.47.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $141.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.68 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 2.89%. Research analysts anticipate that Regional Management will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regional Management

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 4,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.99 per share, for a total transaction of $98,558.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 470,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,825,876.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Regional Management

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Regional Management by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Regional Management by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Regional Management by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,812 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

