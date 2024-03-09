RESAAS Services (CVE:RSS) Shares Up 18.2%

Shares of RESAAS Services Inc. (CVE:RSS – Get Free Report) shot up 18.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.26. 403,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 823% from the average session volume of 43,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.32. The firm has a market cap of C$20.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.85.
RESAAS Services Inc engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.
