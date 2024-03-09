RESAAS Services (CVE:RSS) Shares Up 18.2%

Shares of RESAAS Services Inc. (CVE:RSS – Get Free Report) shot up 18.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.26. 403,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 823% from the average session volume of 43,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

RESAAS Services Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.32. The firm has a market cap of C$20.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.85.

RESAAS Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RESAAS Services Inc engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RESAAS Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RESAAS Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.