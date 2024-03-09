Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, March 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.80. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $2.05.

Institutional Trading of Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. X Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,090.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 21,641 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 56.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 17,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.