Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ABG)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin anticipates that the company will earn $7.81 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Asbury Automotive Group’s current full-year earnings is $31.46 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $8.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $8.03 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $7.93 EPS.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

ABG opened at $209.67 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $178.40 and a 1-year high of $256.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by ($0.62). Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total value of $375,850.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,733.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total transaction of $375,850.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,733.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total value of $1,094,973.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,804.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,878,000 after purchasing an additional 122,138 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 894,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,261,000 after acquiring an additional 65,872 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 828,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,946,000 after acquiring an additional 16,208 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 35.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,929,000 after acquiring an additional 198,985 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,855,000 after acquiring an additional 91,748 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

