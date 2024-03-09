Resona (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Trading 7.6% Higher

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.20. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

Resona Trading Up 7.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.39.

Resona Company Profile

Resona Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, and Market Trading segments. The Consumer Banking segment provides consulting services, that includes consumer loan, asset management, and asset succession services to individuals.

