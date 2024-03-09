Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Ribbon Communications Price Performance

Shares of RBBN stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $491.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.65. Ribbon Communications has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $4.60.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $226.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.63 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Ribbon Communications

In other Ribbon Communications news, EVP Dan Redington sold 34,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $106,801.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $205,119. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Ribbon Communications by 284.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,570,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,155,000 after buying an additional 10,039,284 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in Ribbon Communications by 6.8% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 7,495,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,088,000 after buying an additional 477,047 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ribbon Communications by 18.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,208,048 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,110,000 after buying an additional 1,098,904 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ribbon Communications by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,983,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,251,000 after buying an additional 120,901 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ribbon Communications by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,155,569 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,951,000 after buying an additional 233,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.