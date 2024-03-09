RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RFM) Trading Down 0.2%

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.20 and last traded at $16.20. 9,346 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 19,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.23.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.00.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,123,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 29.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 28,225 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $363,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 22,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $372,000.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

