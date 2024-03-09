Robert W. Baird Raises Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target to $140.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.09% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.11.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $117.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.45. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $122.35.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $207.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. On average, analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $143,126.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,824,678.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $143,126.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,824,678.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $543,755.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,926,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,058 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,599 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 490.9% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

