Robert W. Baird Upgrades Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) to “Outperform”

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $135.00 target price on the technology infrastructure company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $128.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AKAM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

AKAM stock opened at $111.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $129.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.09.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.09 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $470,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,242.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $395,050.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,852.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $470,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,242.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,110 shares of company stock worth $1,185,951. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $325,242,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the third quarter worth $218,201,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 59.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,095,168 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $164,052,000 after purchasing an additional 785,055 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 254.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 854,763 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $65,817,000 after purchasing an additional 613,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $51,581,000 after purchasing an additional 422,434 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

